Soccer-West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
May 2 France results since the 2010 World Cup:
2010 Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers Aug 8 F Norway Oslo L 2-1 Ben Arfa Sept 3 EQ Belarus Paris L 0-1 Sept 9 EQ Bosnia Sarajevo W 2-0 Benzema, Malouda Oct 9 EQ Romania Paris W 2-0 Remy, Gourcuff Oct 12 EQ Luxembourg Metz W 2-0 Benzema, Gourcuff Nov 17 F England London W 2-1 Benzema, Valbuena
2011 Feb 9 F Brazil Paris W 1-0 Benzema March 25 EQ Luxembourg Luxembourg W 2-0 Mexes, Gourcuff March 29 F Croatia Paris D 0-0 June 3 EQ Belarus Minsk D 1-1 Abidal June 6 F Ukraine Donetsk W 4-1 Gameiro, Martin 2,
Kaboul June 9 F Poland Warsaw W 1-0 Jodlowiec og Aug 10 F Chile Montpellier D 1-1 Remy Sept 2 EQ Albania Tirana W 2-1 Benzema, Mvila Sept 6 EQ Romania Bucharest D 0-0 Oct 7 EQ Albania Paris W 3-0 Malouda, Remy,
Reveillere Oct 11 EQ Bosnia Paris D 1-1 Nasri Nov 11 F U.S. Paris W 1-0 Remy Nov 15 F Belgium Paris D 0-0
2012 Feb 29 F Germany Bremen W 2-1 Giroud, Malouda EQ = Euro qualifier
F = Friendly (Compiled by Julien Pretot)
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Feb 15 Liverpool must not dwell on their woeful start to 2017 but instead use it as motivation to turn their faltering season around, forward Sadio Mane has said.