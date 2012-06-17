By Julien Pretot
| KIEV, June 17
KIEV, June 17 France have succeeded where Spain
failed in their opening Euro 2012 match by showing it is
possible to play successfully without a proper striker.
Spain raised eyebrows when they started their Group C game
against Italy without forwards Fernando Torres, Fernando
Llorente and Alvaro Negredo but the experiment failed as they
were held to a 1-1 draw.
Torres started against Ireland in the following game and led
the world champions to an emphatic 4-0 win.
France, who top Group D after two matches, have started with
striker Karim Benzema but the Real Madrid forward has played in
a deeper role than usual, often linking with Franck Ribery on
the left flank against Ukraine and setting up both goals in a
2-0 win.
"I'm not focusing on the fact that he does not score," coach
Laurent Blanc told reporters.
"He is an important player who links with the wing players.
The most important thing is the movements of the players."
Benzema teed up Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye and each time
he was outside the penalty area when he passed the ball to the
scorer.
For the opening goal, he was just outside the box, passing
the ball to his right for Menez to burst into the area and fire
home.
He was positioned even deeper for the second goal, feeding
Cabaye with a perfect through ball.
Menez is used to playing without a centre forward at Paris
St Germain as coach Carlo Ancelotti often plays him with Javier
Pastore and Nene, neither a genuine striker.
Menez also plays on the right flank for France with Ribery
on the left and Benzema in a playmaking role.
Against Ukraine, his position dragged the centre backs
forward, creating space for Ribery and Menez, and although
Benzema has not yet scored in the tournament Blanc has been
pleased with his contribution.
"At Real, he also plays in deep zones," Blanc said, adding
that Benzema could score at any time.
"If we had not decided to take him off the pitch (15 minutes
from time), perhaps he would have scored.
"It is not a problem and he will score in the next game."
Benzema is not worried about his lack of goals either.
"Making others score is good and it is a pleasure for me,"
he said.
"I like to be part of the construction, play deep. I need
this."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)