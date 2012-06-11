Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
DONETSK, June 11 Teams for Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match between France and England at the Donbass Arena (1600):
France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 5-Philippe Mexes, 4-Adil Rami, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye, 18-Alou Diarra, 15-Florent Malouda; 11-Samir Nasri, 10-Karim Benzema, 7-Franck Ribery
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 20-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; 11-Ashley Young; 22-Danny Welbeck.
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.