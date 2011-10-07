LONDON Oct 7 The fight for the six remaining
automatic berths and eight playoff places for Euro 2012
intensifies on Friday when the penultimate round of qualifying
matches kicks off.
Several teams are still in the chase for a guaranteed spot
in Poland and Ukraine alongside the joint hosts and
already-qualified world and European champions Spain, Italy,
Netherlands and Germany.
England need one point to book a ticket to next year's
finals but Montenegro, their hosts on Friday, would advance by
winning their final two matches in Group G.
Group B remains wide open with leaders Russia, Ireland,
Armenia and Slovakia all still in contention while France head
into their last two Group D ties one point clear of nearest
challengers Bosnia who they meet in their last game.
Croatia can qualify and condemn Greece to the playoffs with
victory in their Group F match in Piraeus while Denmark and
Portugal must win their games in Group H on Friday to set up a
winner-takes-all clash when they meet next Tuesday.
Netherlands have clinched a place at the finals because they
will at least be the best runners-up but they can finish top in
Group E by avoiding defeat at home to Moldova on Friday.
