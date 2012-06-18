WARSAW, June 18 Spain and Croatia fans heading
for the Euro 2012 Group C clash on Monday may find the main road
to Gdansk's PGE Arena blocked by up to 60 bulldozers and diggers
because of a protest over payments due to sub-contractors.
Local authorities stress they will provide alternative
routes for trams and buses to the match, which kicks off at 2045
local time (1845 GMT), but that may not help foreign car drivers
following GPS-recommended routes to the stadium.
Slowackiego Avenue is the main road linking Gdansk airport
with the amber-shaped arena, also due to host Germany's
quarter-final against Greece next week.
The sub-contractors say they have not been paid for the
construction of the road.
"Due to the blockade we have worked out a different plan for
public transport to the stadium. Access to the stadium will be
ensured," the Gdansk Transport Authority told leading Polish
website Gazeta.pl, urging fans to travel by bus, tram or train.
Poland has worked hard to try to get its road, hotel and
stadium infrastructure ready for the tournament it is co-hosting
with Ukraine, but the final push has left a number of leading
builders bankrupt or heading for insolvency.
Up to 100 contractors are seeking about 50 million zlotys
($15 million) for their work on the Gdansk road from general
contractor Hydrobudowa, part of the debt-laden PBG
group.
PBG, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, is the
biggest Polish builder to falter in the wake of the 20 billion
euro spending spree ahead of the tournament.
The company helped build three of the country's four Euro
2012 stadiums.
($1 = 3.3912 Polish zlotys)
