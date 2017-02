- TBILISI Oct 11 Greece qualified for Euro 2012 as Group F winners after two goals in the final 11 minutes clinched a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Georgia on Tuesday.

David Targamadze gave Georgia a shock lead in the 19th minute with a speculative free-kick but substitute Giorgos Fotakis levelled for the 2004 European champions on 79 minutes from a long range, deflected strike.

Angelos Charisteas struck the winner five minutes from time.

Greece, who finished the group unbeaten in their 10 games, end with 24 points with Croatia second on 22 following their 2-0 home win over Latvia.

