TBILISI Nov 14 Poland maintained their unbeaten run in Euro 2016 Group D qualifiers by demolishing Georgia 4-0 away on Friday with defender Kamil Glik the unlikely hero.

Poland lost 3-0 in Georgia 17 years ago in a World Cup qualifier, their only previous game in Tbilisi, and they took revenge in clinical style.

Six minutes after the break, Torino's Glik grabbed the opener with a header from close range and in the 71st minute, he turned provider for Grzegorz Krychowiak's first international goal.

Soon afterwards Sebastian Mila netted superbly from outside the box and Arkadiusz Milik finished the scoring with an easy goal in injury time.

The Georgians had huge problems before the match with head coach Temuri Ketsbaia's conflict with local media finally leading to the manager's announcement on Thursday that he will quit his job after five years following the game.

The visitors approached the game in a completely different mood, sitting top of the group following a famous win over world champions Germany and now have 10 points from four matches while Georgia are fifth on three. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)