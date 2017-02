TBILISI, Sept 2 A second-half howler by Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Loria gifted Latvia a 1-0 victory against the run of play in a Euro 2012 Group F qualifier on Friday.

Loria flapped unchallenged at a cross by Aleksandrs Cauna in the 64th minute and the ball went into the net.

Georgia were by far the better side, dominating possession and twice going close in the first half when Otar Martsvaladze and the lively David Targamadze hit the woodwork.

The result changed little at the foot of the group, Latvia edging within two points of fourth-placed Georgia. (Reporting by Matt Robinson, editing by Tony Jimenez)