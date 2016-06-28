EVIAN, France, June 28 Germany coach Joachim Loew will not be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his team's golden goal over the Czech Republic in the Euro 1996 final, having heard the story far too many times from its scorer Oliver Bierhoff.

Asked whether there would be any celebrations or even a cake for current Germany team manager Bierhoff, who scored both goals in their 2-1 victory over the Czechs, Loew was quick to say: No, no. There won't be.

"I will be happy if I don't hear that story on Thursday as he constantly keeps telling it," Loew said on Tuesday, amid loud laughter from reporters. "I will be avoiding him on that day."

The short-lived golden-goal rule that ended any extra time once a goal had been scored in the additional 30 minutes gave Germany their third and last of three European titles in England 20 years ago on June 30.

The golden goal was abandoned after two editions of the tournament.

Germany have advanced to the last eight of Euro 2016 where they face Italy on Saturday.