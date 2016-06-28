WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man City dazzle as United held by Hull
* City thrash West Ham with goals from De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus and Toure
EVIAN, France, June 28 Germany coach Joachim Loew will not be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his team's golden goal over the Czech Republic in the Euro 1996 final, having heard the story far too many times from its scorer Oliver Bierhoff.
Asked whether there would be any celebrations or even a cake for current Germany team manager Bierhoff, who scored both goals in their 2-1 victory over the Czechs, Loew was quick to say: No, no. There won't be.
"I will be happy if I don't hear that story on Thursday as he constantly keeps telling it," Loew said on Tuesday, amid loud laughter from reporters. "I will be avoiding him on that day."
The short-lived golden-goal rule that ended any extra time once a goal had been scored in the additional 30 minutes gave Germany their third and last of three European titles in England 20 years ago on June 30.
The golden goal was abandoned after two editions of the tournament.
Germany have advanced to the last eight of Euro 2016 where they face Italy on Saturday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
* City thrash West Ham with goals from De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus and Toure
LONDON, Feb 1 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed their vibrant young frontline as the future of the club after they tore West Ham United apart in a bruising 4-0 Premier League win on Wednesday.
Feb 1 A last-minute own goal by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark cost his side the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.