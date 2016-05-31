ASCONA, Switzerland May 31 Winger Marco Reus was left out of World Cup winners Germany's final Euro 2016 squad on Tuesday over injury concerns, coach Joachim Loew said.

Borussia Dortmund's Reus, who also missed the 2014 World Cup through injury, would struggle to get through a one-month tournament, Loew said.

The coach also cut 20-year-old midfielder Julian Brandt along with his Bayer Leverkusen team mate Karim Bellarabi and Sebastian Rudy.

The Germans, eyeing their fourth continental title and their first since 1996, have been drawn in Group C along with Poland, Ukraine and Northern Ireland for the tournament in France starting on June 10.

Germany lost 3-1 against Slovakia in a friendly on Sunday. They play Hungary this week in their last warm-up game.

Full squad: Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Liverpool), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Antonio Ruediger (Roma) Midfielders: Julian Draxler (VfL Wolfsburg), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Andre Schuerrle (VfL Wolfsburg), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United), Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Besiktas), Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Schalke 04) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)