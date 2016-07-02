BORDEAUX, France, July 2 It was always going to take something special to snap a losing streak against Italy that had lasted for almost half a century but the Germans did it on Saturday with their worst penalty shoot-out ever.

Title favourites Germany, renowned for their fine penalty-taking skills over the decades, must have felt confident enough when the final whistle of extra-time sounded of their Euro 2016 quarter-final against Italy.

Mesut Ozil had put them ahead in the 65th minute before a penalty from Leonardo Bonucci forced extra-time.

The title favourites had only failed twice from the spot during shoot-outs, with Uli Hoeness' 1976 miss costing them the Euro title and Uli Stielike missing at the 1982 World Cup.

Since Hoeness' miss the Germans had become the masters, subsequently winning four out of four in the World Cup and beating England in their only other Euros shoot-out in the 1996 semis until Saturday.

Instead of a masterclass, however, their fans in Bordeaux were treated to some unusually bad penalty-taking with the Germans missing three and the Italians four in their 6-5 win that ending their losing run to Italy that includes the 1970 World Cup final, two semi-finals and the 2012 Euro last four loss.

"I have never experienced penalties like that," keeper Manuer Neuer said. "I do not even know how many there were. I think they just kept shooting them into the middle. Fortunately, I was able to hold one."

With captain Bastian Schweinsteiger inexplicably choosing the goal on the Italian fans' side, Lorenzo Insigne took Italy's first spot kick and gave them the lead, sending Neuer the wrong way.

Toni Kroos kept his cool to level and Italy substitute Simone Zaza, brought on with the final kick in extra-time, fired his penalty wildly over the bar with his first kick of the game.

The German drama, however, was far from over. Thomas Mueller, who has never scored a goal in a Euro but has 10 goals to his name in World Cups, had his effort saved by Buffon.

Defender Andrea Barzagli gave Neuer no chance and Ozil proceeded to rattle the woodwork as Germany looked to be sliding towards elimination at their own game. Ozil had also missed a penalty in the round of 16 against Slovakia.

But Italy's Pelle was way off the mark, despite telling Neuer he would chip it. Substitute Julian Draxler, who had made way for one more defender in the starting line-up, rose to the occasion to set up sudden death.

Neuer did his duty and saved Bonucci's second penalty of the evening. But instead of celebrating after Germany's next spot kick, he was forced to see Schweinsteiger send his effort flying more than a meter over the bar.

Three more Italians and Germans scored from the penalty spot before Neuer denied Matteo Darmian to finally give his team another match point.

It was young fullback Jonas Hector who made the long march to the spot. He remained composed as the ball slipped under Buffon's body and into the net for Germany's first tournament win over Italy after eight failed attempts and a semi-final against hosts France or minnows Iceland. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Additional reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by John Irish)