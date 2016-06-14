EVIAN, France, June 14 Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi is so pleased that he is going to have a baby boy named after him following his Euro 2016 heroics that he promised on Tuesday to buy his young namesake an ice cream.

A Germany fan had said before the world champions' opening game against Ukraine on Sunday that he would name his son, whose birth is imminent, after the team's first goalscorer.

Yet the supporter had also predicted that, as Mustafi was unlikely to score, he would not have to call his boy Shkodran, an Albanian name which is extremely rare in Germany.

The 24-year-old central defender, though, defied the odds to head in the opening goal in their 2-0 win over Ukraine, his first goal for Germany.

Mustafi, who is of Albanian descent, said he had heard about the fan's planned tribute and was prepared to reward the little boy with an ice cream should he take his name.

"I don't know what he will be called now," Mustafi told reporters amid laughter.

"I have heard about it and friends have sent me information. But if he is called Shkodran then I will gladly buy the little Shkodran an ice cream."

Germany are taking on Poland in their second group C game on Sunday with Mustafi possibly making way for defender Mats Hummels in the starting lineup. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)