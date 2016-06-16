PARIS, June 16 Germany and Poland edged closer to the Euro 2016 knockout stage after playing out the first 0-0 draw of this year's tournament at the Stade de France on Thursday.

The result means both teams have four points in Group C ahead of Northern Ireland, who have three after their 2-0 win against a Ukraine side who are still without a point and cannot now qualify for the last 16 at the finals.

Poland had their best opportunities early in the second half through Arkadiusz Milik and Robert Lewandowski but failed to score partly due to superb defending by Jerome Boateng.

Germany's best chance came in the 69th minute when Mesut Ozil's shot on the turn was tipped over by Lukasz Fabianski. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)