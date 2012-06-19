(Adds FARE saying neo-nazi banner displayed)

WARSAW, June 19 UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the German Football Association (DFB) for "improper conduct" from their fans during the Euro 2012 Group B match against Denmark on Sunday.

"The DFB is charged with the setting-off of fireworks and the improper conduct of supporters (display of inappropriate banners and symbols, and inappropriate chanting)," European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) group said a neo-nazi banner was displayed by German fans.

FARE, an independent anti-discrimination network working closely with UEFA to identify instances of racism at matches in the tournament, tweeted on Tuesday: "FARE can confirm that one of our observers reported a neo-nazi banner in the German section at match versus Denmark game in Lviv on Sunday".

The DFB has already been fined 10,000 euros ($12,600) at this tournament by UEFA after Germany fans threw what appeared to be rolled up pieces of paper at Portugal players during their match in Lviv on June 9.

