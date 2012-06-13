By Karolos Grohmann
KHARKIV, June 13 The Dutch-German soccer rivalry
got off to a flying start before the two teams meet in Euro 2012
Group B later on Wednesday with two Dutch planes delaying the
arrival of German media as well as friends and family of the
players.
The Dutch airplanes, parked without passengers, at Kharkiv
airport were refusing to give up their stairs for a German plane
carrying reporters to the match, leaving them for more than 20
minutes waiting in scorching heat inside the plane on the
tarmac.
"It seems the two Dutch planes are playing a game with us
and do not want to give up the stairs," the pilot of the German
media flight told passengers.
Airport staff eventually provided stairs for the
sweat-drenched Germans.
The two nations have enjoyed a long-standing soccer rivalry
since the emergence of the Dutch as a global football powerhouse
in the 1970s, particularly after Germany's 2-1 final victory at
the 1974 World Cup.
The 1990 World Cup round-of-16 win for the West Germans
included an infamous incident where Dutchman Frank Rijkaard spat
at German Rudi Voeller and both players were sent off.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)