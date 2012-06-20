(Adds referee)
WARSAW, June 20 Germany play Greece in the
second Euro 2012 quarter-final match on Friday.
Where: PGE Arena, Gdansk
Capacity: 40,000
When: Friday June 22, 2045 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
World ranking: Germany 3, Greece 15
GERMANY
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Manuel Neuer 26 29 0
15-Lars Bender 23 9 1
14-Holger Badstuber 23 23 1
5-Mats Hummels 23 17 1
16-Philipp Lahm 28 89 4
7-Bastian Schweinsteiger 27 93 23
6-Sami Khedira 25 30 1
13-Thomas Mueller 22 30 10
8-Mesut Ozil 23 36 8
10-Lukas Podolski 27 100 44
23-Mario Gomez 26 56 25
Also available:
12-Tim Wiese 30 6 0
22-Ron-Robert Zieler 23 1 0
4-Benedikt Hoewedes 24 8 0
17-Per Mertesacker 27 81 1
3-Marcel Schmelzer 24 6 0
20-Jerome Boateng 23 23 0
19-Mario Goetze 20 14 2
2-Ilkay Guendogan 21 2 0
18-Toni Kroos 22 29 2
21-Marco Reus 23 6 1
9-Andre Schuerrle 21 15 7
11-Miroslav Klose 34 119 63
Misses next match if booked: Badstuber
COACH: Joachim Loew
GREECE
Probable team: (4-2-3-1)
13-Michalis Sifakis 27 14 0
15-Vasilis Torosidis 27 47 6
5-Kyriakos Papadopoulos 20 11 3
19-Sokratis Papastathopoulos 24 30 0
3-Giorgos Tzavellas 24 6 0
21-Kostas Katsouranis 32 94 9
2-Giannis Maniatis 25 12 0
14-Dimitris Salpingidis 30 59 8
6-Grigoris Makos 25 12 0
7-Giorgos Samaras 27 57 7
17-Fanis Gekas 32 61 22
Also available:
1-Kostas Chalkias 38 32 0
12-Alexandros Tzorvas 29 16 0
4-Stelios Malezas 27 2 0
23-Giannis Fetfatzidis 21 13 3
18-Sotiris Ninis 22 21 2
16-Giorgos Fotakis 30 11 2
22-Kostas Fortounis 19 5 0
9-Nikos Liberopoulos 37 75 13
11-Kostas Mitroglou 24 12 0
Suspended:
10-Giorgos Karagounis 35 120 9
20-Jose Holebas 27 7 0
Misses next match if booked: Torosidis, Papadopoulos,
Salpingidis
Injured:
8-Avraam Papadopoulos 28 34 0
COACH: Fernando Santos
Previous meetings:
20/11/60 WCQ Greece 0 West Germany 3 Athens
12/10/61 WCQ West Germany 2 Greece 1 Augsburg
22/11/70 Fr Greece 1 West Germany 3 Athens
20/11/74 ECQ Greece 2 West Germany 2 Athens
11/10/75 ECQ West Germany 1 Greece 1 Duesseldorf
17/06/80 ECF West Germany 0 Greece 0 Turin
2/09/00 WCQ Germany 2 Greece 0 Hamburg
28/03/01 WCQ Greece 2 West Germany 4 Athens
Played: 8
Germany 5 wins
Greece 0 wins
Draws 3
Key: WCQ = World Cup qualifier, ECQ = European Championship
qualifier, ECF = European Championship finals, Fr = Friendly
