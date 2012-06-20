WARSAW, June 20 Facts and figures ahead of the second Euro 2012 quarter-final between Germany and Greece at the PGE Arena in Gdansk on Friday (1845 GMT):

* Germany have never lost to Greece in eight meetings, seven of them in competitive fixtures. But their only clash at a tournament final at Euro 2008 ended in a 0-0 draw.

* Germany's late winner against Denmark extended their remarkable run of victories in competitive matches to 14 since losing to Spain in the World Cup semi-finals two years ago. Since Euro 2008, they have lost only two of their 30 competitive games, winning 26.

* Germany striker Miroslav Klose, his country's leading scorer in the qualifying campaign with nine goals, has failed to find the net at this tournament where he has mainly been used as a substitute.

* Greece, surprise winners of Euro 2004, sneaked into the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Russia. It was the eighth successive game in which the Greeks have scored a single goal and extended a run to 12 matches in which they have not failed to score.

* Greece remain hard to beat and have lost only two of 24 games in the past two years.

* Greece's victory over Russia, who were the only team to beat them at Euro 2004, was their first at a European Championship since their amazing run to the title that year. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)