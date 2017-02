LVIV, June 9 Germany dominated possession but lacked the killer punch in a goalless first half against Portugal for their Euro 2012 Group B encounter on Saturday.

Mario Gomez, starting up front instead of birthday boy Miroslav Klose, had an early chance with a header but saw very little other action, shut out completely by Portugal central defenders Pepe and Bruno Alves.

Thomas Mueller squandered their best opportunity, firing wide from the right after 40 minutes.

Portugal almost broke the deadlock in the closing seconds but Pepe's shot struck the crossbar and bounced down onto the goalline, before being cleared.

Denmark snatched a surprise 1-0 win over Netherlands in the other Group B game earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)