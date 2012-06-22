GDANSK, June 22 Philipp Lahm crashed in a long-range drive to give dominant Germany a 1-0 lead over Greece at halftime in their Euro 2012 quarter-final on Friday.

Germany had squandered a host of chances, with Mesut Ozil and pacy winger Marco Reus going close before Lahm cut in from the left and fired a swerving 25-metre shot that Greek goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis could only brush with his fingertips as it flew into the goal.

Germany coach Joachim Loew completely overhauled his forward line for the game in Gdansk, leaving the tournament's joint-top scorer Mario Gomez on the bench and starting with Miroslav Klose at centre forward and Reus and Andre Schuerrle on either flank.

On a greasy and heavy-looking pitch, Reus was in the thick of the action, setting up Mesut Ozil in the 23rd minute with a neat layoff and forcing a smart save from Sifakis moments later in one of several attempts on goal. (Editing by Ed Osmond)