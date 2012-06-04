GDANSK, June 4 Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger shrugged off concerns over a thigh injury suffered last week when he returned to training on Monday, hours after the team landed at their Euro 2012 base in Gdansk.

“"The medical team has given the green light," team manager Oliver Bierhoff told reporters. “He can resume normal training again."

Schweinsteiger, who along with seven other Bayern Munich internationals joined the squad just over a week ago, missed Germany's 2-0 warm-up win over Israel on Thursday, still nursing an injury picked up in Bayern's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea on May 19.

His absence was felt in Germany's surprise 5-3 defeat to Switzerland in a friendly international on May 26.

With 11,000 fans at the Lechia Gdansk stadium watching the team's only fully open training session during the tournament, Germany took to the pitch on a cloudy and cold day as they start their bid for a fourth European crown.

In front of Polish school children and travelling Germany fans, coach Joachim Loew had all 23 internationals at his disposal for the first time since their preparation started back in May.

The Germans, winners of the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996 - which is also their last major title victory - kick off their Group B matches against Portugal on June 9 before taking on the Netherlands and Denmark. (Editing by Justin Palmer)