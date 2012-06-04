By Karolos Grohmann
GDANSK, June 4 Germany midfielder Bastian
Schweinsteiger shrugged off concerns over a thigh injury
suffered last week when he returned to training on Monday, hours
after the team landed at their Euro 2012 base in Gdansk.
“"The medical team has given the green light," team manager
Oliver Bierhoff told reporters. “He can resume normal training
again."
Schweinsteiger, who along with seven other Bayern Munich
internationals joined the squad just over a week ago, missed
Germany's 2-0 warm-up win over Israel on Thursday, still nursing
an injury picked up in Bayern's Champions League final defeat to
Chelsea on May 19.
His absence was felt in Germany's surprise 5-3 defeat to
Switzerland in a friendly international on May 26.
With 11,000 fans at the Lechia Gdansk stadium watching the
team's only fully open training session during the tournament,
Germany took to the pitch on a cloudy and cold day as they start
their bid for a fourth European crown.
In front of Polish school children and travelling Germany
fans, coach Joachim Loew had all 23 internationals at his
disposal for the first time since their preparation started back
in May.
The Germans, winners of the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996 -
which is also their last major title victory - kick off their
Group B matches against Portugal on June 9 before taking on the
Netherlands and Denmark.
