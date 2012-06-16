By David Ljunggren
LVIV, June 16 German coach Joachim Loew told his
substitutes on Saturday they would have to accept life on the
bench against Denmark in their final Euro 2012 Group B game and
dismissed the idea of giving key players a rest.
Germany need a point from the match on Sunday in Lviv to win
the group.
Loew started with same team in the 2-1 win over the
Netherlands as the one that beat Portugal 1-0, prompting
midfielder Toni Kroos to complain to a German paper that he was
not getting enough playing time.
"It's a situation that they have to deal with," Loew said.
"Maybe they're not satisfied right at this moment but of course
that happens," said Loew, making clear he would take no action
against Kroos.
"If someone says the wrong word (to reporters) in the mixed
zone I wouldn't want to make too much of it ... the tournament
is only two games old so a lot will still happen and of course
other players will get a chance," he told a news conference.
Loew, describing Denmark as an accomplished team, dismissed
the idea of resting his top players to give other squad members
a chance on Sunday and said striker Mario Gomez would start.
Gomez has scored all Germany's three goals at the tournament.
"If I decide to replace a player and put another player in,
I'll only do it for one reason, because I think that for this
match ... that is the decision for the team and for the way we
play," said Loew.
"I will not just take two players out for the sake of it so
that I can give someone a day off."
Defender Jerome Boateng is suspended for the game but Loew
declined to say whether centre back Benedikt Hoewedes would play
against the Danes.
Although Germany's game is at the same time as the other
group match between the Netherlands and Portugal, Loew said he
would not go out of his way to keep up with the score.
"As a coach I want to concentrate on what's happening in the
game we're playing," he said.
