LVIV, June 16 German coach Joachim Loew told his substitutes on Saturday they would have to accept life on the bench against Denmark in their final Euro 2012 Group B game and dismissed the idea of giving key players a rest.

Germany need a point from the match on Sunday in Lviv to win the group.

Loew started with same team in the 2-1 win over the Netherlands as the one that beat Portugal 1-0, prompting midfielder Toni Kroos to complain to a German paper that he was not getting enough playing time.

"It's a situation that they have to deal with," Loew said. "Maybe they're not satisfied right at this moment but of course that happens," said Loew, making clear he would take no action against Kroos.

"If someone says the wrong word (to reporters) in the mixed zone I wouldn't want to make too much of it ... the tournament is only two games old so a lot will still happen and of course other players will get a chance," he told a news conference.

Loew, describing Denmark as an accomplished team, dismissed the idea of resting his top players to give other squad members a chance on Sunday and said striker Mario Gomez would start. Gomez has scored all Germany's three goals at the tournament.

"If I decide to replace a player and put another player in, I'll only do it for one reason, because I think that for this match ... that is the decision for the team and for the way we play," said Loew.

"I will not just take two players out for the sake of it so that I can give someone a day off."

Defender Jerome Boateng is suspended for the game but Loew declined to say whether centre back Benedikt Hoewedes would play against the Danes.

Although Germany's game is at the same time as the other group match between the Netherlands and Portugal, Loew said he would not go out of his way to keep up with the score.

"As a coach I want to concentrate on what's happening in the game we're playing," he said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)