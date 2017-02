DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 11 Former champions Germany completed a perfect Euro 2012 qualifying campaign on Tuesday by beating Belgium 3-1 to claim their 10th win in as many matches.

Belgium, however, failed to qualify after finishing third in Group A.

Mesut Ozil and Andre Schuerrle struck late in the first half and Mario Gomez added another goal just after the restart, dashing any hopes of Belgium recording their first win against Germany since 1954.

Marouane Fellaini pulled a goal back for the visitors after 86 minutes.

The result left triple champions Germany top with 30 points. Second-placed Turkey booked a playoff spot following their 1-0 win against Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)