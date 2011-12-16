BERLIN Dec 16 Germany will fine tune their preparations for next year's Euro 2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine with friendlies against Switzerland and Israel, it was announced on Friday.

Germany, hoping to clinch their first major trophy since 1996, will travel to Basel on May 26 to face Switzerland before hosting Israel in Leipzig on June 1.

The Euros kick off on June 8.

"We look forward to these games as part of our Euro preparation," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

"The Swiss are a tough side and that will be a good test for us," he said with Germany scheduled to be in a training camp in southern France at the time.

"What is also positive is that we can leave and come back to our camp on the same day."

Three-times European champions Germany, who won all 10 of their qualifiers, have been drawn in Group B alongside Netherlands, Denmark and Portugal.

"The Israelis are also a challenging team who have been constantly improving in the last few years," Loew said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)