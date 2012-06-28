WARSAW, June 28 Italy extended their remarkable
stranglehold on Germany when two superb first-half goals by
Mario Balotelli gave them a 2-1 win in an excellent Euro 2012
semi-final on Thursday and a place in Sunday's final against
Spain.
Balotelli connected with a curling Antonio Cassano cross to
head the opener after 20 minutes then ran on to a long Riccardo
Montolivo pass before lashing in an unstoppable second after 36
as the Italians took full advantage of some loose defending.
Three times champions Germany, who had never beaten Italy in
their seven previous major tournament meetings, rallied late in
the game and Mesut Ozil converted a penalty in added time after
Federico Balzaretti had handled in the area but it came too
late.
Germany had earlier gone close when Gianluigi Buffon touched
a Marco Reus free kick onto the bar after 62 minutes and had a
deflected Mats Hummels shot cleared off the line in the early
stages. But Italy grew in confidence and could have added a
third goal when Claudio Marchisio twice shot just wide.
The final against holders and world champions Spain in Kiev
is a rematch of the teams' group meeting that finished 1-1.
