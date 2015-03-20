* Loew keeps faith with Podolski

* Schweinsteiger returns for world champions (adds details, quotes)

BERLIN, March 20 Fit-again midfielder Ilkay Guendogan and defender Holger Badstuber returned to the Germany squad on Friday after long injury absences.

Guendogan, who last played for Germany in August 2013 before a back injury ruled him out for all of last season, and Badstuber, back for the first time since 2012, were named in the 23-man squad for a friendly against Australia on Wednesday and the Euro 2016 qualifier in Georgia on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Guendogan made his Borussia Dortmund comeback in October and has been leading their recovery since the winter break, Juergen Klopp's side climbing to 10th from last place in the Bundesliga after a six-game unbeaten run.

Bayern Munich central defender Badstuber's last appearance for Germany stretches even further back to October 2012 before he was sidelined for more than two years with consecutive ligament tears and a muscle injury. He only recently returned to club action.

"Both of them have a long painful periods behind them which luckily are now gone," said coach Joachim Loew in a statement. "I was moved to see them play football again and was impressed by how quickly they reached their top level again."

Captain Bastian Schweinsteiger is also back for the first time since the World Cup final, having recovered from injury while Mesut Ozil and Marco Reus, who missed the last set of qualifiers through injury, also make a return.

Loew also kept faith with out-of-form winger Lukas Podolski, who has got little playing time since switching from Arsenal to Inter in Italy during the winter transfer window.

World champions Germany are second in qualifying Group D on seven points from four games, as many as Ireland and Scotland, with Poland top on 10.

"The situation in the group is a bit unusual for us but not a problem," Loew said. "Our senses are now sharper now and we know we have a challenge ahead of us. We cannot allow ourselves any more slip ups." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)