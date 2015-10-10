LEIPZIG, Germany Oct 10 Germany coach Joachim Loew will not make major changes to his team for their final Euro 2016 qualifier against Georgia on Sunday despite suffering a surprise defeat by Ireland, he said on Saturday.

Germany needed only a draw in Dublin on Thursday to advance to next year's tournament in France but lost 1-0 to the Irish to delay qualification celebrations.

The world champions need at least a point against Georgia in Leipzig on Sunday to make sure of their place.

"There will not be major changes for the game against Georgia," Loew told reporters. "It is our concentration that we need to sharpen. We don't seem to be as deadly for our opponents as we were."

Germany squandered several good chances against Ireland in a game they dominated but let slip through their hands when the hosts scored on the break.

They still top Group D on 19 points, with Poland and Ireland, who face each other, both on 18. The top two teams win automatic qualification while the side finishing third go into a playoff.

Germany will be without attacking midfielder Mario Goetze, sidelined for up to three months with an adductor muscle injury picked up against Ireland, but there is still hope for Bastian Schweinsteiger to be fit in time.

The captain was injured in their final training session in Ireland but he could be ready for Sunday's game.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger will be with us for the final training (later on Saturday) and it is after that we will decide whether he can play or not," Loew said.

"Obviously, the frustration was great (after the defeat in Ireland). But nothing dramatic has happened," Loew said.

"We are still top of the table and have everything in our own hands against an opponent who does not belong to the top teams in Europe."

Georgia are on nine points and are out of the running for a qualifying spot.

"We continue to be very self-confident to say that we will qualify for the tournament on our own merit," Loew said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)