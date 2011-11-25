BERLIN, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Germany ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: As winners of Group A.
P W D L F A Pts
Germany 10 10 0 0 34 7 30
Turkey 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
Belgium 10 4 3 3 21 15 15
Austria 10 3 3 4 16 17 12
Azerbaijan 10 2 1 7 10 26 7
Kazakhstan 10 1 1 8 6 24 4
Results:
2010
Sept 3 Belgium A Won 1-0 (Klose)
Sept 7 Azerbaijan H Won 6-1 (Westermann,
Podolski,
Klose 2,
Sadygov og,
Badstuber)
Oct 8 Turkey H Won 3-0 (Klose 2, Ozil)
Oct 12 Kazakhstan A Won 3-0 (Klose, Gomez
Podolski)
2011
March 26 Kazakhstan H Won 4-0 (Klose 2, Mueller 2)
June 3 Austria H Won 6-2 (Klose, Ozil 2
Podolski,
Schuerrle,
Goetze)
October 7 Turkey A Won 3-1 (Gomez,
Mueller,
Schweinsteiger)
October 11 Belgium H Won 3-1 (Ozil, Schuerrle,
Gomez)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: Miroslav Klose (9 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 10 (1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996,
2000, 2004, 2008)
European Championship Honours: Champions 1972, 1980, 1996
(1972, 1980 as West Germany, 1996 as Germany)
Runners-up: 1976, 1992, 2008
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 3rd
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 2 with Italy, England and Russia
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Joachim Loew
Captain: Philipp Lahm
Prospects: Germany have firmly set their sights on their
first major title since winning the European Championship in
1996 after a flawless qualification campaign in which they won
all 10 matches as well as friendly victories over big teams
including Brazil and Netherlands in recent months.
Coach Joachim Loew has formed what is arguably the most
exciting and talented German team for many years with a core of
young players who got their first tournament experience at last
year's World Cup in South Africa where they finished third.
Youngsters like Thomas Mueller, Mario Goetze and Mesut Ozil
have blended perfectly with more experienced players such as
Bastian Schweinsteiger, Lahm and Mario Gomez to form a lethal
combination, capable of ripping apart opponents' defences.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)