BERLIN, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Germany ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group A.

P W D L F A Pts

Germany 10 10 0 0 34 7 30

Turkey 10 5 2 3 13 11 17

Belgium 10 4 3 3 21 15 15

Austria 10 3 3 4 16 17 12

Azerbaijan 10 2 1 7 10 26 7

Kazakhstan 10 1 1 8 6 24 4

Results:

2010

Sept 3 Belgium A Won 1-0 (Klose)

Sept 7 Azerbaijan H Won 6-1 (Westermann,

Podolski,

Klose 2,

Sadygov og,

Badstuber)

Oct 8 Turkey H Won 3-0 (Klose 2, Ozil)

Oct 12 Kazakhstan A Won 3-0 (Klose, Gomez

Podolski)

2011

March 26 Kazakhstan H Won 4-0 (Klose 2, Mueller 2)

June 3 Austria H Won 6-2 (Klose, Ozil 2

Podolski,

Schuerrle,

Goetze)

October 7 Turkey A Won 3-1 (Gomez,

Mueller,

Schweinsteiger)

October 11 Belgium H Won 3-1 (Ozil, Schuerrle,

Gomez)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: Miroslav Klose (9 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 10 (1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Champions 1972, 1980, 1996

(1972, 1980 as West Germany, 1996 as Germany)

Runners-up: 1976, 1992, 2008

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 3rd

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 2 with Italy, England and Russia

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Joachim Loew

Captain: Philipp Lahm

Prospects: Germany have firmly set their sights on their first major title since winning the European Championship in 1996 after a flawless qualification campaign in which they won all 10 matches as well as friendly victories over big teams including Brazil and Netherlands in recent months.

Coach Joachim Loew has formed what is arguably the most exciting and talented German team for many years with a core of young players who got their first tournament experience at last year's World Cup in South Africa where they finished third.

Youngsters like Thomas Mueller, Mario Goetze and Mesut Ozil have blended perfectly with more experienced players such as Bastian Schweinsteiger, Lahm and Mario Gomez to form a lethal combination, capable of ripping apart opponents' defences.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)