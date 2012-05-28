BERLIN May 28 Germany coach Joachim Loew has
dropped forward Cacau and teenager Julian Draxler from his
provisional Euro 2012 squad, the German football association
said on Monday.
Loew also left keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at home after he
conceded five goals in their 5-3 friendly defeat by Switzerland
on Saturday.
Midfielder Sven Bender was also dropped as Loew cut the
squad back from 27 to the required 23 ahead of Tuesday's UEFA
deadline.
Germany are in Group B and play Portugal in Ukraine's Lviv
on June 9 before facing Netherlands and Denmark.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Meadows)