BERLIN May 28 Germany coach Joachim Loew has dropped forward Cacau and teenager Julian Draxler from his provisional Euro 2012 squad, the German football association said on Monday.

Loew also left keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at home after he conceded five goals in their 5-3 friendly defeat by Switzerland on Saturday.

Midfielder Sven Bender was also dropped as Loew cut the squad back from 27 to the required 23 ahead of Tuesday's UEFA deadline.

Germany are in Group B and play Portugal in Ukraine's Lviv on June 9 before facing Netherlands and Denmark. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Meadows)