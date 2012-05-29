BERLIN May 29 Germany captain Philipp Lahm will find out only next week whether he will play in his favourite right back position or be moved to the left for next month's Euro 2012 as coach Joachim Loew ponders his options.

Loew said on Tuesday he would try out a number of things in Thursday's friendly against Israel, Germany's last warm-up game for the tournament which starts in Poland and Ukraine on June 8, before deciding on where his captain would play.

The Germans, among the favourites at the tournament, suffered an embarrassing 5-3 defeat to Switzerland in a friendly on Saturday, prompting calls for a defensive re-organisation.

All eight Bayern Munich players, including Lahm, did not play against the Swiss, joining the team on Monday.

"Against Israel Philipp will start on the left because I want to try something out but it means nothing as to how we will play against Portugal (on June 9) in the first Group game," Loew told a news conference in southern France.

"The decision on (where he will play at the Euros) will be taken next week," he said.

Loew said he could imagine starting against Israel with Jerome Boateng on the right, a position the Bayern Munich central defender is uncomfortable with.

"I see this game as a test for us because I want to try a few things to see how some players adapt to them," Loew said.

"A good result, no doubt, is desirable as it would give us the push toward the tournament but the Euro euphoria with fans and in Germany will start climbing next week, regardless of the result against Israel."

Loew will also have to finalise his plans for the central defence after Mats Hummels and Per Mertesacker looked out of sorts against the Swiss. Bayern central defender Holger Badstuber is likely to get the starting nod at Euro 2012.

"It may not have worked 100 percent in the co-ordination between (Mertseacker and Hummels) but the two can work outstandingly together," said Loew.

"All three play at a very good level as central defenders at the highest level internationally. We are in a position where they all fit well together, no matter who plays."

"What we need to do now is fine tune those little nuances," said Loew.

Germany take on Portugal in their Group B opener before playing Netherlands and Denmark.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)