BERLIN May 29 Germany captain Philipp Lahm will
find out only next week whether he will play in his favourite
right back position or be moved to the left for next month's
Euro 2012 as coach Joachim Loew ponders his options.
Loew said on Tuesday he would try out a number of things in
Thursday's friendly against Israel, Germany's last warm-up game
for the tournament which starts in Poland and Ukraine on June 8,
before deciding on where his captain would play.
The Germans, among the favourites at the tournament,
suffered an embarrassing 5-3 defeat to Switzerland in a friendly
on Saturday, prompting calls for a defensive re-organisation.
All eight Bayern Munich players, including Lahm, did not
play against the Swiss, joining the team on Monday.
"Against Israel Philipp will start on the left because I
want to try something out but it means nothing as to how we will
play against Portugal (on June 9) in the first Group game," Loew
told a news conference in southern France.
"The decision on (where he will play at the Euros) will be
taken next week," he said.
Loew said he could imagine starting against Israel with
Jerome Boateng on the right, a position the Bayern Munich
central defender is uncomfortable with.
"I see this game as a test for us because I want to try a
few things to see how some players adapt to them," Loew said.
"A good result, no doubt, is desirable as it would give us
the push toward the tournament but the Euro euphoria with fans
and in Germany will start climbing next week, regardless of the
result against Israel."
Loew will also have to finalise his plans for the central
defence after Mats Hummels and Per Mertesacker looked out of
sorts against the Swiss. Bayern central defender Holger
Badstuber is likely to get the starting nod at Euro 2012.
"It may not have worked 100 percent in the co-ordination
between (Mertseacker and Hummels) but the two can work
outstandingly together," said Loew.
"All three play at a very good level as central defenders at
the highest level internationally. We are in a position where
they all fit well together, no matter who plays."
"What we need to do now is fine tune those little nuances,"
said Loew.
Germany take on Portugal in their Group B opener before
playing Netherlands and Denmark.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)