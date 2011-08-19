BERLIN Aug 19 Hanover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler won a Germany call-up on Friday as third choice for an upcoming Euro 2012 qualifier, replacing injured Rene Adler, the team said.

The 22-year-old, who was formerly under contract with Manchester United, will be part of the Germany squad for the qualifier against Austria on Sept. 2 and a friendly against Euro 2012 joint hosts Poland on Sept. 6 after Bayer Leverkusen's Adler was sidelined following surgery.

"He is a young keeper who has been playing in the Bundesliga since early 2011 and he has been very good ever since," Germany's goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said on the federation website (www.dfb.de).

"He has played a decisive role in helping Hanover win a Europa League qualification spot."

Germany lead their qualifying Group A with 21 points after winning all seven of their matches. Team coach Joachim Loew will name his full squad next week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)