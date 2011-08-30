BERLIN Aug 30 Germany will be without midfielder Sven Bender when they host Austria in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday after he failed to recover from a minor ankle injury, coach Joachim Loew said.

The 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund player has also been ruled out of his country's Sept. 6 friendly away to Poland.

"He picked up an ankle injury at the weekend and that now forces him to take a break, so we will have to do without him," Loew told reporters on Tuesday.

Striker Mario Gomez and attacking midfielder Marco Reus have already been ruled out with injuries, joining midfielder Sami Khedira, who has also dropped out.

Germany top qualifying Group A with seven wins out of seven and a maximum 21 points. A win against the Austrians will see them through to next year's tournament which is being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.

Loew said he would not nominate any other player for his now reduced 21-man squad.

"So we have 18 in-field player and three goalkeepers. For these two games it will suffice," Loew said.

VfB Stuttgart striker Cacau has already been called up to replace Gomez.

