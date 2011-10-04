BERLIN Oct 4 Germany midfielder Toni Kroos
could miss the Euro 2012 qualifier against Turkey on Friday but
could be fit for next week's game against Belgium, coach Joachim
Loew said on Tuesday.
The Bayern Munich midfielder is bedridden with a flu virus
and blood tests on Tuesday showed he might not be fit to travel
with the team to Istanbul.
"Toni Kroos could miss out," Loew told reporters. "He was
still in bed with a virus yesterday but he felt better, but
today blood results show he is still not over it. So we may
decide that he can't travel with us."
Loew also said team doctors would examine Mesut Ozil's
injury, picked up while playing for Real Madrid on Sunday, and a
knock on forward Miroslav Klose. Both are expected to be fit.
"We will see with Mesut Ozil how serious it is, (Lazio
striker) Klose also said he got a knock on his knee but other
than that I have no negative responses."
Germany, who have already qualified and lead Group A with 24
points from eight games, are eager to set a national record for
going through a major tournament qualifying stage without
dropping a point.
"We have qualified so early and enormously dominant and
with many young players who have great prospect for the future,"
said Loew.
"This dominant qualification does not mean a Euro title,
that's clear," he warned.
"We also have the aim of ending this qualifying campaign
without a loss of points. We will try to win these two remaining
games. Because 10 games and 10 wins is our wish. We could set a
new milestone," Loew said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)