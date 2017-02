LVIV, June 9 Mario Gomez thumped in a superb 72nd-minute header to give Germany a 1-0 victory over Portugal after they had been frustrated for long periods of a cagey Euro 2012 Group B match on Saturday.

Germany were the more attacking side throughout but were kept at long range by some well-drilled defending by Portugal, who almost snatched the lead in the last minute of the first half when Pepe curled a precise shot against the bar but saw the ball bounce onto the line and away to safety.

The Germans continued to press and got their reward when Sami Khedira swung in a deep cross from the right and Gomes, preferred up front to Miroslav Klose, rose to power home his header.

Earlier on Saturday Denmark snatched a surprise 1-0 win over Netherlands in the other game in the group considered the toughest of the tournament.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)