By Karolos Grohmann
| GDANSK, June 16
GDANSK, June 16 Germany may think they are
through to the last eight after wins against their seemingly
strongest Euro 2012 Group B rivals but manager Oliver Bierhoff
urged caution ahead of the decider against dark horses Denmark.
The Germans notched two straight victories over Portugal and
Netherlands to lead the group with six points but they could
still be eliminated if things do not go their way in Lviv on
Sunday.
"The (2-1) victory over Netherlands felt like a
qualification but we have come back down to reality," Bierhoff
said on Saturday before the squad's departure for Ukraine.
"We are not through yet so we have to be extremely careful
against Denmark," said the former Germany striker.
Denmark threw the group wide open following a surprise 1-0
win over Netherlands in their opener before losing 3-2 to
Portugal.
Germany need a point to make sure they advance but the group
qualifying permutations could be complicated if Germany lose and
Portugal, with three points, beat the Dutch on Sunday.
In that case the Germans could oust the Portuguese only if
they lose by a single goal margin and score two or more goals.
Denmark, who are also on three points, would qualify if they
beat Germany, whatever the score, if it becomes a three-team
head-to-head 'mini-league' with Portugal.
Three-time European champions Germany, chasing their first
title since 1996, have never gone through a Euro stage with
straight victories, though they did break one German record by
winning all their qualifiers to reach the tournament.
"I do not think about these records," said Bierhoff. "We
also won all 10 of our qualifiers. But what is important is that
we win our last group game and set up our last eight match here
in Gdansk."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)