GDANSK, June 21 Germany are planning to bide
their time and eventually wear down defensive-minded Greece when
they meet in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals on Friday.
The Germans advanced through Group B with three wins from
three games but are bracing for a much tougher defence than what
they faced against Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark.
Greece conceded only five goals in 10 qualifiers, though
they also let in three goals in three Group A games, advancing
as runners-up behind the Czech Republic.
"We got a small taste of what we can expect when we faced
the Danes," said Germany holding midfielder Sami Khedira of
their 2-1 victory on Sunday.
"Greece are a very compact team, tactically very strong,
well organised and aggressive. They are also fast on the breaks
and if you see that they had three or four chances in the
tournament so far and scored three goals you can tell they are
masters of efficiency.
"So patience will be necessary from our side. We have to
move because if we remain static it will be very difficult
against them. We have to wear them out, tire them out and keep
moving."
Germany have yet to find the form that took them to third
place in the World Cup two years ago but they have shown they
have matured into a team who may lack spark but can be equally
effective when it comes to winning games.
"We are calmer now, more clever and we keep our composure
for longer," said Khedira when asked to compare this team with
that of two years ago. "We are more concentrated over 90
minutes," he said.
BOATENG BACK
The Germans, who will have defender Jerome Boateng back
after missing the last game through suspension, will meet either
England or Italy in the last four should they advance against
the seemingly weaker Greeks.
Asked whether he was happy to have avoided a potential
match-up with world and European champions Spain in the
semi-finals if they beat Greece, Khedira refused to speculate.
"Our focus is only on Greece because you know surprises
happen in football."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a fervent supporter of the
team, will be hoping there are none as she attends the game but
her presence could trigger the ire of Greek fans, angered by
Berlin's backing of an austerity plan for the debt-ridden
nation.
Both teams have played down the political connotations of
the game and Greece will be looking to cause an upset only on
the pitch, even without suspended captain Giorgos Karagounis.
Greece coach Fernando Santos has yet to reveal who will
replace the inspirational midfielder but it is likely to be
Grigoris Makos, a more defensive player, who will try to break
up German attacks early.
"There is an atmosphere of self-sacrifice in this team,"
said midfielder Kostas Katsouranis. "All 11 players will give it
all we have got. We have been successful as a team where each
one player plays for the team, and that is what we will do
again."
