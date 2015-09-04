FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Germany's Mario Goetze struck twice as the world champions beat rivals Poland 3-1 in an entertaining Euro 2016 qualifying encounter on Friday to take over top spot in Group D and avenge last year's defeat.

Thomas Mueller put the hosts in front after 12 minutes and Goetze added a second with a fine solo effort seven minutes later before a third Bayern Munich player, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, cut the deficit with a diving header from Kamil Grosicki's superb left-wing cross with the outside of his right foot.

Goetze, struggling for first team action in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, sealed Germany's win eight minutes from time on the rebound.

Both teams had plenty more chances in a flowing, attacking game but Germany, who had lost 2-0 in Warsaw last year, proved more efficient and took over at the top of Group D on 16 points from seven games, two ahead of Poland.

Germany next play Scotland, who lost 1-0 away to Georgia earlier on Friday, in Glasgow on Monday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)