WARSAW, June 28 Two superb goals from striker Mario Balotelli stunned Germany to give Italy a 2-0 lead at halftime in an action-packed Euro 2012 semi-final on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Italy forward headed the opener in the 20th minute after Antonio Cassano twisted away from two defenders on the edge of the box and hit a perfect curling left foot cross.

Balotelli then turned away from his marker to latch onto a Riccardo Montolivo through ball after 36 minutes before driving the ball high into the net from the edge of the box.

Germany had come close several times in the first quarter of an hour, with Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo blocking a deflected Mats Hummels shot on the line. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Ken Ferris)