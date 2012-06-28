By Karolos Grohmann
WARSAW, June 28
WARSAW, June 28 Italy forward Mario Balotelli
scored two superb first-half goals to steer his team to a 2-1
victory over favourites Germany on Thursday and into the Euro
2012 final where they will meet holders Spain.
The Italy forward struck twice in 16 minutes to silence
critics with a glorious performance that snapped Germany's
15-match winning streak in competitive games and set up an
unexpected final with the world and European champions with whom
they drew 1-1 in the group stage of the tournament.
Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil converted a penalty in added
time after Federico Balzaretti had handled in the area but Italy
held on for the victory. The Germans are now without a win
against the Italians in all eight of their tournament meetings
since their first half a century ago.
Germany had almost fallen behind in the opening minutes when
a Sami Khedira back header found Antonio Cassano who slipped it
through for Balotelli but he was caught by keeper Manuel Neuer.
Cassano, whose career was in serious doubt after heart
surgery late last year, was back to his creative best, slicing
open a Germany defence with pinpoint passes while also causing
constant problems for Germany right back Jerome Boateng.
Andrea Pirlo rescued the Italians in the fifth minute when
Mats Hummels met a Bastian Schweinsteiger corner only to see his
effort cleared by the Italy playmaker almost on the line.
The Italians, as their coach Cesare Prandelli had assured,
did not give up their offensive game in favour of a more
conservative approach and kept going forward.
GOOD SAVES
They forced two good saves from Neuer before Balotelli
struck in the 20th minute. Cassano swirled past Boateng and
Hummels to glide over a smooth left-footed cross and the
21-year-old Italy striker drilled in a header top oepn the
scoring.
Balotelli, long criticised for not realising his full
potential and for his off-the-pitch antics, stepped up again in
the 36th when the German defence was caught napping by a deep
Riccardo Montolivo cross and the forward thundered in an
unstoppable shot after a deft first touch.
Germany coach Joachim Loew decided to add some pace to his
team with Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus coming on at the start
of the second half and they quickly took control of the game.
Fired on by constant chanting from the more than 15,000
Germany fans in the National Stadium they poured forward and
came close when Buffon, at full stretch, tipped a Reus free kick
onto the bar.
With time running out, however, the Germans grew impatient
and mistakes started to add up as Italy lurked on the break with
Claudio Marchisio twice seeing his efforts sail narrowly wide
and substitute Antonio Di Natale also wasting a good chance.
With time running out Germany pushed players forward and put
the Italian defence under more and more pressure with their
efforts finally paying off as Balzaretti clumsily handled in the
box but Ozil's goal from the spot came too late.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)