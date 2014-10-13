FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer has been ruled out of the World Cup winners' Euro 2016 qualifier against Ireland in Gelsenkirchen with a stomach virus, coach Joachim Loew said on Monday.

Kramer joined a long list of absent players, including Bastian Schweinsteiger, Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil, as the Germans look to bounce back after Saturday's surprise 2-0 defeat in Poland.

"Everyone is at our disposal apart from Christoph Kramer and not because he was injured in the game but last night had flu symptoms and he had fever and some sort of stomach bug," Loew said. "So we will send him home."

Loew could opt for a more attacking option to replace the World Cup winner on Tuesday, with Max Kruse the only out-and-out striker in the 18-man squad.

The Germans completely dominated against Poland but, despite a flurry of chances, failed to score.

"We have several options in midfield for Kramer. There is Sebastian Rudy or Matthias Ginter," said Loew.

"But also more attacking options and it is possible to integrate the one or the other attacking player in the team."

Loew said Karim Bellarabi, who made his debut against Poland, would again start, with the Bayer Leverkusen winger having added pace and creativity to the team.

"I won't plan big changes, one or two which have to happen. Bellarabi will play from the start because he did it very well in the first game," Loew said.

The Germans want the three points to draw level with Group D joint leaders Poland and Ireland, who have six from two matches. Germany are third on three, level with Scotland.

"The atmosphere within the team is not bad. It is good," said the coach when asked whether the Germans felt like a "wounded animal" as they were described by Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane.

"The players have been self-critical, we talked about our missed chances against Poland. Everyone knows that if we lead at halftime against Ireland we can take the three points home," the German said.

"Maybe anger is the wrong word but we want the three points and we are not disappointed after the Poland result. I did not have to pick up my players." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)