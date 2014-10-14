GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Oct 14 Ireland stunned World Cup winners Germany with a stoppage time equaliser by John O'Shea on his 100th appearance to draw 1-1 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Tuesday.

The Germans were in complete command, as they had been in their 2-0 defeat to Poland in Warsaw on Saturday, and had a bagful of chances against the Irish, but were again missing the finishing touch.

Toni Kroos seemed to have rescued the three points for the injury-hit Germans and settled the nerves of 50,000 fans in Gelsenkirchen with a powerful low drive that went in off the post.

But O'Shea silenced the home crowd with his stoppage-time goal to punish lacklustre Germany.

The result left the Germans on 4 points in Group D with Ireland on seven. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)