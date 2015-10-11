LEIPZIG, Germany Oct 11 Three-times European champions Germany needed a 79th minute goal from substitute Max Kruse to edge past Georgia 2-1 on Sunday and book their spot at the Euro 2016 finals after another wasteful performance in their final Group D qualifier.

Germany squandered more than a dozen clear scoring chances in the first half alone against their weaker opponents before a 50th minute penalty from Thomas Mueller finally put them ahead. Georgia, already out of the running, levelled three minutes later with captain Jaba Kankava's superb 20-metre volley.

Kruse came to the rescue three minutes after coming on by slotting home from a Mesut Ozil pass to make sure the world champions, who had to put celebrations on hold after Thursday's shock 1-0 loss in Ireland, finished top on 22 points.

