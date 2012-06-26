By Karolos Grohmann
| GDANSK, June 26
GDANSK, June 26 From the 1970 'match of the
century' to the 2006 summer fairy tale, tournament clashes
between Italy and Germany have become part of folklore and their
Euro 2012 semi-final clash on Thursday promises to be no
different.
The Germans, three-time world and European champions, go
into the encounter on a 15-game winning streak in competitive
matches, but knowing they have never beaten the four-time World
Cup winners in seven tournament encounters.
"We will break the Italy curse," said Germany winger Lukas
Podolski, who was part of the Germany team beaten 2-0 by Italy
in the 2006 World Cup semi-final.
"There are opponents that are the most feared ones but we
want to reach the final and hopefully Italy's run ends with us."
Clashes between Germany and Italy over the past decades live
long in the memory, notably the 1970 World Cup semi-final in
Mexico City where then European champions Italy advanced,
winning 4-3 after the two sides scored a staggering five goals
in extra time.
Italy were up against a formidable West Germany side, the
1966 World Cup runners-up who had staged a spectacular comeback
in the previous round to beat England 3-2 after extra-time,
coming back from 2-0 down.
The German reporters at the time had called that game the
'match of the century' but they were in for a much bigger treat
a few days later despite Italy's reputation as the kings of
catenaccio.
An early goal from Roberto Boninsegna looked to have been
enough until Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who at the time played in
the Italian league, snatched a stoppage time equaliser with the
only goal he ever scored for Germany, to force extra time.
FIVE-GOAL SPELL
A frenetic 17-minute five-goal spell with Gianni Rivera
grabbing the winner just after Gerd Mueller's second goal had
levelled the game at 3-3 left the Germans in tears after Franz
Beckenbauer played with a dislocated arm in a sling late in the
game.
It is no surprise that a plaque at the Aztec stadium
commemorates the thrilling encounter as 'the match of the
century'.
The two sides met on the big stage again in the 1982 World
Cup final after Germany had battled from two goals down in their
semi-final against France to advance on penalties.
Italy had been improving throughout the tournament and went
ahead early in the second half through Paolo Rossi, who finished
as top scorer.
Two more goals killed off the Germans and Paul Breitner's
late consolation penalty, which the once bearded Maoist and at
the time moustachioed midfielder refused to celebrate, did
little to soften the blow.
There was brief respite for the Germans at Euro 96 when a
goalless draw and a saved penalty from Germany keeper Andreas
Koepke saw them advance and Italy go out at the group stage.
But almost 10 years from that day the Germans suffered yet
another bitter moment at the hands of their southern European
rivals.
DORTMUND SHOCK
In front of a home crowd in Dortmund, Germany, who had never
lost in the stadium before, were bidding for a spot in the 2006
World Cup final. It was to be the crowning moment of what they
still call the summer fairy tale.
It turned out to be yet another defeat against Italy with
two last-gasp goals deep in extra time.
The Germans were punished for failing to take their chances
during the 90 minutes and when Italy coach Marcello Lippi threw
on two forwards in extra time in gangly Vicenzo Iaquinta and
Alessandro del Piero, the 65,000 fans should have suspected what
was coming.
A minute before the end of extra time Del Piero curled in a
corner, the Germans failed to clear and Andrea Pirlo set up
Fabio Grosso to score
With the Germans desperately pouring forward in the dying
seconds in the hope of rescuing a draw, as they had done against
other teams so often in the past, Del Piero struck in stoppage
time to kill them off and take them into the final where they
beat France for their fourth World Cup victory.
Germany captain Philipp Lahm, Podolski, Bastian
Schweinsteiger, Miroslav Klose and Per Mertesacker, all part of
the 2006 team, are still playing for the national team and will
hope the time has come to finally break the Italian curse.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)