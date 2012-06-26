WARSAW, June 26 Germany play Italy in the second
Euro 2012 semi-final on Thursday.
Where: National Stadium
Capacity: 50,000
When: Thursday June 28, 2045 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
World ranking: Germany 3, Italy 12
GERMANY
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Manuel Neuer 26 30 0
20-Jerome Boateng 23 24 0
14-Holger Badstuber 23 24 1
5-Mats Hummels 23 18 1
16-Philipp Lahm 28 90 5
7-Bastian Schweinsteiger 27 94 23
6-Sami Khedira 25 31 2
21-Marco Reus 23 7 2
8-Mesut Ozil 23 37 8
10-Lukas Podolski 27 100 44
23-Mario Gomez 26 56 25
Also available:
12-Tim Wiese 30 6 0
22-Ron-Robert Zieler 23 1 0
4-Benedikt Hoewedes 24 8 0
17-Per Mertesacker 27 81 1
3-Marcel Schmelzer 24 6 0
15-Lars Bender 23 9 1
19-Mario Goetze 20 15 2
2-Ilkay Guendogan 21 2 0
18-Toni Kroos 22 29 2
13-Thomas Mueller 22 31 10
9-Andre Schuerrle 21 16 7
11-Miroslav Klose 34 120 64
COACH: Joachim Loew
ITALY
Probable team (4-3-1-2)
1-Gianluigi Buffon 34 118 0
7-Ignazio Abate 25 4 0
15-Andrea Barzagli 31 31 0
19-Leonardo Bonucci 25 18 2
6-Federico Balzaretti 30 10 1
16-Daniele De Rossi 28 76 10
21-Andrea Pirlo 33 87 10
8-Claudio Marchisio 26 24 1
18-Riccardo Montolivo 27 35 1
9-Mario Balotelli 21 12 2
10-Antonio Cassano 29 33 10
Also available:
14-Morgan De Sanctis 35 5 0
12-Salvatore Sirigu 25 2 0
4-Angelo Ogbonna 24 3 0
3-Giorgio Chiellini 27 53 2
23-Antonio Nocerino 27 13 0
17-Fabio Borini 21 1 0
13-Emanuele Giaccherini 27 2 0
5-Thiago Motta 29 11 1
22-Alessandro Diamanti 29 3 0
11-Antonio Di Natale 34 40 11
20-Sebastian Giovinco 25 10 0
Suspended:
2-Christian Maggio 30 19 0
COACH: Cesare Prandelli
Previous meetings:
1/01/23 Fr Italy 3 Germany 1 Milan
23/11/24 Fr Germany 0 Italy 1 Duisburg
28/04/29 Fr Italy 1 Germany 2 Turin
2/03/30 Fr Germany 0 Italy 2 Frankfurt
1/01/33 Fr Italy 3 Germany 1 Bologna
15/11/36 Fr Germany 2 Italy 2 Berlin
26/03/39 Fr Italy 3 Germany 2 Florence
26/11/39 Fr Germany 5 Italy 2 Berlin
5/05/40 Fr Italy 3 Germany 2 Milan
30/03/55 Fr West Germany 1 Italy 2 Stuttgart
18/12/55 Fr Italy 2 West Germany 1 Rome
31/05/62 WCF West Germany 0 Italy 0 Santiago
13/03/65 Fr West Germany 1 Italy 1 Hamburg
17/06/70 WCF Italy 4 West Germany 3 Mexico City
(after extra time)
26/02/74 Fr Italy 0 West Germany 0 Rome
8/10/77 Fr West Germany 2 Italy 1 Berlin
14/06/78 WCF West Germany 0 Italy 0 Buenos Aires
11/07/82 WCF Italy 3 West Germany 1 Madrid
22/05/84 Fr West Germany 1 Italy 0 Zurich
5/02/86 Fr Italy 1 West Germany 2 Avellino
18/04/87 Fr West Germany 0 Italy 0 Cologne
10/06/88 ECF West Germany 1 Italy 1 Duesseldorf
25/03/92 Fr Italy 1 Germany 0 Turin
23/03/94 Fr Germany 2 Italy 1 Stuttgart
21/06/95 Fr Germany 2 Italy 0 Zurich
19/06/96 ECF Germany 0 Italy 0 Manchester
20/08/03 Fr Germany 0 Italy 1 Stuttgart
1/03/06 Fr Italy 4 Germany 1 Florence
4/07/06 WCF Germany 0 Italy 2 Dortmund
9/02/11 Fr Germany 1 Italy 1 Dortmund
Played: 30
Italy 14 wins
Germany 7 wins
Draws 9
Key: WCF = World Cup finals, ECF = European Championship
finals, Fr = Friendly
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)