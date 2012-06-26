WARSAW, June 26 Facts and figures ahead of the
Euro 2012 semi-final between Germany and Italy at the National
Stadium on Thursday (1845 GMT):
* Germany have a poor record against Italy with just seven
wins in 30 fixtures, against 14 to the Italians, and no
victories in the past 17 years.
* Even worse for Germany, they have met Italy seven times at
major tournaments and have never beaten them. Those include some
memorable defeats - 4-3 after extra time in the 1970 World Cup
semi-final in Mexico City, 3-1 in the 1982 World Cup final in
Madrid and, most recently, 2-0 on home turf in Dortmund in the
2006 World Cup semi-finals.
* Much better for Germany - they are on a run of 15 straight
victories in competitive matches since losing 1-0 to Spain in
the World Cup semi-finals in South Africa two years ago.
* Germany's prolific strikers Miroslav Klose and Mario Gomez
have netted 19 goals between them in those 15 games - 10 for
Klose and nine to Gomez.
* Italy, who needed penalties to beat England following a
0-0 draw after extra time in the quarter-finals, have scored a
mere four goals in their last seven games.
* Italy's defence has held firm at Euro 2012, conceding just
two goals in four games. Only Spain's Cesc Fabregas and
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic have scored against them, both in 1-1
draws in the group stage.
