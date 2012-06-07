GDANSK, June 7 Germany captain Philipp Lahm will switch from his favoured right back position to the left for their Euro 2012 Group B match against Portugal on Saturday, said coach Joachim Loew.

It will not be the first time Lahm has changed positions, having played on the left for Germany before and even switching positions halfway through matches at Euro 2008.

Loew said on Thursday he had yet to decide whether to use Jerome Boateng on the right or youngster Lars Bender as he draws up his plans to stop Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It is very good for us that Philipp will play on the left," Loew told reporters. "On the right one alternative is Jerome Boateng but Lars Bender has been very good in training in that position. I like him there."

Germany's defence has been far from solid in the past few months and they conceded five goals in a 5-3 defeat by Switzerland in a friendly in late May.

The three-time European champions will also face Netherlands and Denmark in a tough group. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)