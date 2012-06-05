By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, June 5
BERLIN, June 5 Germany have been showered with
accolades for the way they have played for two years but the
architect of their fast-paced game, coach Joachim Loew, knows it
will count for nothing if he fails to collect a title.
The 52-year-old softly-spoken coach goes into Euro 2012,
his third tournament in charge, with what looks like his most
complete team to date.
But citing the Netherlands, in 1974 and 1978, when they
played the most inventive football, but lost two World Cup
finals, critics argue Loew's Germany play beautifully, but lack
the killer punch that has made defending champions and World Cup
holders Spain the odds-on favourites again.
"I am sensing the yearning for a major title, especially
within the team," said Loew, acknowledging that three-time
European champions Germany are seeking a first title since 1996.
"It is clear that I also want a place in the history books."
The well-dressed German, whose club coaching experience
includes moderately-successful spells in Germany, Turkey and
Austria, was virtually unknown when he joined the national team
as assistant to Juergen Klinsmann in 2004.
A master tactician and a lover of detailed planning and
preparation, Loew succeeded Klinsmann in 2006 and coached
Germany at the Euro 2008, when the team contained a backbone of
players from Klinsmann's time, including captain Michael Ballack
and Torsten Frings.
They lost to Spain in the final.
Two years later at the World Cup in South Africa, Loew
fielded the youngest German World Cup team in 76 years to
establish them as one of the most exciting prospects.
It was Spain, again, who ended German title hopes with a 1-0
semi-final defeat.
LOEW HALLMARKS
The current squad, however, bears all the hallmarks of a
mature Loew production.
A dazzling mix of youth and experience has replaced the once
powerful Alpha males, and their physical presence in the German
team, with former captain Ballack dropped last year.
A versatile and flexible 4-2-3-1 system that Loew has relied
on in the past two years has proved successful as Germany
breezed through the qualifiers with 10 wins in 10 games.
None of the current leaders in the team, with abundant
experience, is older than 28. Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp
Lahm and Lukas Podolski are a long way away from being veterans
despite having won 170 caps between them.
Loew has also an overflow of quality on the bench with an
equally-effective replacement for almost every starter, thanks
to his insistence on introducing more and more young players.
Since the 2010 World Cup finals, where Germany scored four
goals against both England and Argentina, Loew has injected even
more youth into the squad with teenager Mario Goetze, defender
Mats Hummels and Borussia Moenchengladbach top scorer Marco Reus
all assured of a place in the squad.
The flawless qualifying campaign has whet Loew's appetite
for a major title which would lift the coach into a select group
of German title-winning coaches alongside Franz Beckenbauer,
Bertie Vogts, Helmut Schoen and Sepp Herberger, who led the
Germans to their first major prize, winning the 1954 World Cup.
With Portugal, Denmark and Netherlands awaiting in the
group stage, however, Loew knows he has to carefully tune his
team to be in top form from the start.
"Obviously we are not afraid of these teams because we have
a high quality team ourselves and we are very, very hungry,"
said Loew. "Without these outstanding Spaniards, we would have
won the title in the past two tournaments."
Loew knows it is Spain they will most likely need to beat to
clinch the title in Poland and Ukraine.
"It is wrong to believe we can beat them with one-on-ones
and by being tough," Loew said a few weeks ago. "We need to
become equally skilled and more dominant on the pitch and we
have improved on that in the past two years."
(Editing by Tim Collings/Mike Collett)