By Karolos Grohmann
| GDANSK, June 11
GDANSK, June 11 Germany coach Joachim Loew could
spring a few surprises in their second Euro 2012 Group B game
against Netherlands on Wednesday after his two last-minute
changes paid off in the win over Portugal, he said on Monday.
Loew opted to start with forward Mario Gomez and defender
Mats Hummels in place of the more experienced Miroslav Klose and
Per Mertesacker.
Gomez scored the only goal of the game and Hummels laid
claim to a starting spot in central defence for the rest of the
tournament after an outstanding performance.
"(Ireland coach) Giovanni Trapattoni once said that coaches
are no idiots," Loew told reporters. "A coach sees things, is in
constant contact with the players. The coach is very close and
there are issues that help him decide. We analyse, we estimate.
"Then there are some situations where I decide out of
instinct, where I go with my feeling and that is important for
me personally."
The Germans take on Netherlands in Kharkiv on Wednesday with
the Dutch facing a possible early exit after losing their
opening game 1-0 to Denmark.
Loew said although his surprises worked this time it did not
mean he would stick with the same starting lineup.
"I am not one to say never change a winning team," said the
52-year-old, who is in charge for a third consecutive major
tournament with his team chasing their first major trophy since
1996.
"It is possible that there are one or two changes. I do not
rule it out.
"Maybe in the last training sessions there is something that
will convince me to take a decision," he said.
