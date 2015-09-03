FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany are in the unusual position of having to challenge for their Euro 2016 qualifying group top spot but coach Joachim Loew said he was confident the World Cup winners could beat leaders Poland on Friday and dampen their enthusiasm.

"Poland are on a high, they are a bit euphoric," Loew told reporters on Thursday. "They are group leaders and they know they can qualify for a big event again.

"They have a good harmony and they are enjoying their game. We know we will meet an opponent who is dangerous and it won't take care of itself automatically."

Germany, who lost to Poland 2-0 last year, are a point behind in second place of Group D on 13, with Scotland, whom they face on Monday, third on 11.

"Poland have a clear philosophy," Loew said.

"For example in all games apart from Gibraltar they have less possession than the opponents, even less when they played Georgia.

"They give the game to the opponent and wait. For us the issue is what solutions can we find, how do we move in that space, what runs we make.

"Also how can we stop their counterattacks. These are the two issues which we need to solve tomorrow."

Loew, who will be without in-form winger Marco Reus, ruled out with a fracture toe, said the team felt no pressure despite being in second place in the group.

"Compared to other qualifications and years it is a bit of a different starting point. We used to be ahead, in pole position in the groups and maintained that," said the coach.

"But it is not a special pressure situation. We are happy to be in this situation, to have decisive games ahead of us. It is a special challenge that I do not feel as pressure."

Loew said he had several options to replace Reus, with either Andre Schurrle or Lukas Podolski while also confirming Mario Goetze would play on Friday.

Goetze, who scored the winner over Argentina in the World Cup final last year, has been struggling at Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola in the past two seasons.

Mesut Ozil was also cleared to play after missing training earlier this week with a minor knee injury.

"Mesut had problems in training yesterday. But Mesut will play. There are no issues with his knee now," Loew said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)