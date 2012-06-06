GDANSK, June 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the national team at their Euro 2012 base in Gdansk on Wednesday, holding a brief address and dining with the players, team officials said.

"She will visit this evening, she will arrive and we will greet her," said team manager Oliver Bierhoff. "She will address the team, dine with us and then depart again."

Merkel is a fervent supporter of the team and has even visited Germany in the changing rooms. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)