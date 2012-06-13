BERLIN, June 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
donned a pale orange blazer to work on Wednesday to Dutch
delight and German disbelief, as both countries braced for their
Euro 2012 soccer match in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
"Today of all days!", exclaimed German newspaper Bild on its
website. "How could you?"
Dutch media revelled in Merkel's choice of their national
colour. "Is Merkel a secret fan of the Dutch?," asked paper NRC
Handelsblad.
The two nations have enjoyed a long-standing rivalry on the
pitch since the emergence of the Dutch as a global football
powerhouse in the 1970s, particularly after Germany's 2-1 final
victory at the 1974 World Cup.
Merkel is a fervent supporter of the German team, often seen
wildly cheering in the stands, as she did during the previous
European championship in 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.
She dropped in to visit the Germany team at their base in
Gdansk last week and posted pictures on her website of herself
sharing a meal with the team.
(Reporting by Annika Breithardt in Berlin; writing by Alexandra
Hudson in Warsa; editing by Justin Palmer)